Hrithik Roshan’s Father Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 Attacker Arrested – Deets Inside

Hrithik Roshan’s father, veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was allegedly attacked outside his Santacruz office in Mumbai in January 2000. Now, as per the latest reports, the sharpshooter who was responsible for the firing has been nabbed by the police.

The accused, a sharpshooter named Sunil V Gaikwad who was involved in the attack on Rakesh Roshan, was seized in Kalwa, Thane on Friday. The senior inspector of the Central Crime Unit Anil Honrao said that they received a tip-off that Gaikwad was coming to the Parsik Circle area. They accordingly laid a trap and caught him. Sunil had jumped parole but is not in custody.

Anil Honrao told PTI, “The accused has 11 cases of murder and seven cases of attempt to murder registered against him. One of these includes an attempt on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan’s life in 2000.”

Talking about the Rakesh Roshan case, the senior inspector further added. “Gaikwad had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and was lodged at Nashik central jail. However, he came out on 28-day parole on 26 June this year. He was expected to return to jail after completion of the parole period. However, he did not do so. He was hiding till his arrest last night.”

Talking about the alleged attack on Rakesh Roshan, the shooter, Sunil V Gaikwad has fired six rounds out of which two bullets had hit Roshan.

On the professional front, Rakesh Roshan is currently busy with the pre-production of the fourth instalment of Krrish. This film will, just like the earlier parts, star Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor’s recent films included the 2019 hits Super 30 and War. Talking about War, the Siddharth Anand directorial co-starring Tiger Shroff, recently completed a year. The film earned 319 crores nett in India.

Besides Krrish 4, details regarding his other upcoming projects aren’t public knowledge yet.

