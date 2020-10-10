Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Shoot In Trouble! Makers Finding It Tough To Shoot The Climax? (Photo Credit: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)Kangana Ranaut has recently got back on the sets of her upcoming much-awaited film Thalaivi. The biographical film is currently in its final schedule and Kangana is trying her every bit to get into its skin.

However, the makers of Thalaivi have recently found themselves in a little problem as far as shooting its climax is concerned. The film has resumed amid pandemic and there are many precautions being taken on the sets. But the very social distancing rule has proved to be a spoilsport.

As per the Mid-Day report, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi’s climax was supposed to be shot amid a crowd of 350 people. However, due to social distancing, it has become nearly impossible.

Talking about the same, a source told the portal, “The makers wished to film the sequence on a large scale with about 350 people. Since the guidelines suggested that only 33 per cent of the original crew strength can be present on a set, the director had held off the filming of this sequence until it was safe to shoot with a crowd. But now, with the biopic almost complete, the team is currently trying to figure out a way to shoot the climax.”

“We have barely 15 days of shoot left in the final schedule. We are evaluating how we will shoot the crowd sequence; we are hoping the situation will improve by November.” the source further added.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently shared some stills from the sets of Thalaivi with her fans on Twitter. She captioned the post as, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi”

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Thalaivi is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

