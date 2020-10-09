It seems like trouble won’t end anytime soon for Kangana Ranaut. A few days ago, a lot of people on social media targetted the actress for a promise she made regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress had said earlier that if SSR’s death isn’t proved as murder, she will return her Padma Shri. As AIIMS and CBI have called it death by suicide, people wanted the Panga actress to return her award. Now, a court in Karnataka has ordered to file an FIR against Ranaut.

A court from Karnataka’s Tumakuru district has asked the police to file an FIR against Kangana because of her tweet on farmers’ protest. The actress had deleted the tweet which was shared after the farm laws.

As reported by Republic, the complaint against Kangana Ranaut that’s in the court is filed by Advocate L Ramesh Naik before Judge Vinod Balnaik. After his complaint, the court asked Kyathasandra police station’s inspector to file an FIR against the actress. The complaint is registered under Section 156(3) of the CrPC.

In his plea, Advocate L Ramesh Naik mentioned that Kangana Ranaut intended to attack those opposing the farm bill with her tweet. An excerpt from his plea reads, “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society.” On September 22, Naik had sent an e-mail complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka. Along with the DGP, he also sent an email to a senior official regarding her tweet. He wanted the FIR to be registered under Sections 153A, 504, 108 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Talking about the tweet, last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the farmers that even after the bill is passed, they will have the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Kangana Ranaut quoted one of PM Modi’s tweet and wrote, “the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even though no countryman lost citizenship due to CAA”.

However, in another tweet, Ranaut cleared that she didn’t called the farmers as ‘terrorists’. The Manikarnika actress had tweeted in Hindi, “Like Lord Krishna has Narayani Army, similarly Pappu has his Champu army that knows only to fight on the basis of rumours. This is my original tweet, if somebody can prove that I called farmers terrorists then I will apologize and leave Twitter forever.”

What do you have to say about this FIR against Kangana Ranaut? Let us know in the comments below.

