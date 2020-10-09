Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper in a denim outfit and he sits in a convertible.

“All things lovely, the view, the car and me,” Varun captioned the image.

Recently, Varun posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19. He posted a picture along with medical personnel dressed in PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. The actor also shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan.

Meanwhile, despite cinemas gearing up to open on October 15 all over India, a new set of hyped films have been confirmed for OTT release over the next months. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced a slate of nine films spanning five Indian languages that will premiere directly on the streaming service including Coolie No. 1, Durgavati and Chhalaang.

Expanding their regional content library, the streaming platform will also premiere “Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja” (Kannada) starring Aravinnd Iyer, “Middle Class Melodies” (Telugu) starring Anand Devarakonda, “Maara” (Tamil) starring R. Madhavan, and “Manne Number 13” (Kannada) starring Varsha Bollamma and Chetan Gandharva. Zakariya Mohamme’s “Halal Love Story” (Malayalam) and the Suriya-starrer “Soorarai Pottru” (Tamil) were already confirmed for digital premiere in the coming months. Amongst all, the major attraction is Coolie No. 1.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 will release on Christmas (December 25), while the Bhumi-starrer “Durgavati” will premiere on December 11.

“Halal Love Story” is scheduled to premiere on October 15 while “Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja” will drop on October 29, and “Soorarai Pottru” on October 30. “Manne Number 13” will premiere on November 19, and “Middle-Class Melodies” on November 20. “Maara” is scheduled to premiere on December 17.

