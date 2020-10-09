Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar Builds Up An Excitement For Trailer Release With A New look

Akshay Kumar has been the busiest star even amid the lockdown. The actor has managed to keep his films going and even finished shooting for a film. As we speak, the Bollywood star is gearing up for the trailer release of his film Laxmmi Bomb. The actor shared a new look with a pic alongside Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead in the film. Read on to know more about the same and also don’t miss the picture.

Advertisement

Laxmmi Bomb has already managed to create quite a huge buzz for itself, even amid the lockdown. The film that was originally slated to release on the big screen was put up for a digital release due to the pandemic. Creating stir now is the new look ahead of the trailer release.

Advertisement

The new-look has Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani dressed in fancy attires. Both are looking in the same direction. And as per Kumar, the two are waiting for the trailer to come out. Akshay is building the excitement towards the launch pretty good and fans are eager.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Waiting for the #LaxmmiBombTrailer just like

@advani_kiara. and me? Hang in there…just 3 hours to go. Trailer drops at 12.30 pm today! #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!#FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms”

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar in a Transgender character. The first look of the actor got immense love. As said by the team, the film is not just a commercial flick but also speaks about women empowerment and gender insensitivity.

Talking about the film as per India Times, Akshay Kumar said, “This was for the first time I took so many takes and retakes willingly. I wanted every shot to reach its maximum potential. Even after doing nearly 150 films so far, I was genuinely very excited to be on the sets every single day… pushing my boundaries and learning more about myself. This film has made my understanding of gender equality better. Be anything you want, just don’t be ignorant. Kindness is the key to universal peace today and will always be.”

Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on November 9, this year on Disney Plus Hotstar. How excited are you for the trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Vijay Mallya Mocked Donald Trump Upon Comparisons: “I Am Not Yet Anywhere Near Bankruptcy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube