Arnab Goswami To Be Questioned By Mumbai Police, Netizens Call Him ‘Paid Man’ & Other Memes Flow In

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Republic Media Network, invited troubles today when Mumbai Police busted what it’s being called as a ‘TRP scam’. The news going around is that he along with his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, could be called in by Mumbai Police for questioning in the now-revealed TRP ratings fraud.

What Mumbai Police is stating that three channels, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Arnab Goswami‘s Republic TV, have been bribing households to watch their channels. It’s also been said that they’re being asked to keep the channels on even when they’re not at home.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a statement said, “If you see the data, poor, uneducated households, who don’t speak English were watching only English TV channels.” He also claimed that people have been paid Rs 400-500 a month to conduct this task.

This indeed resulted in a field day for memers as they started to pour in some hilarious ones. Twitter is divided between supporting Arnab Goswami and rooting against him. Well, here are some memes which are doing rounds.

One user tweeted, “#WesupportArnabGoswami Even Sajid Khan’s films have a better plot than this. #FakeTRP #TRPSCAM.” Another user wrote, “Arnab & his channel #RepublicTV are disgusting & Making Indian Media shame on international level .#TRPSCAM #रिपब्लिक_अर्नब_टीआरपी_चोर”

– #पूछता_है_भारत

WHEN MAHA POLICE CLAIM I GOT MONEY FROM REPUBLIC TV FOR WATCHING IT….MY REACTION IS…

#पूछता_है_भारत

WHEN MAHA POLICE CLAIM I GOT MONEY FROM REPUBLIC TV FOR WATCHING IT….MY REACTION IS… pic.twitter.com/fdJy3KyFnp — Anshul Vishwanath (@Vnathanshul4) October 8, 2020

More memes on this Arnab Goswami controversy read included, “Republic To His Viewers that never existed – ” I am Sorry Babu ” 😂😂😑”

#रिपब्लिक_अर्नब_टीआरपी_चोर Republic To His Viewers that never existed – ” I am Sorry Babu ” 😂😂😑 pic.twitter.com/FTisiYclbH — shubhranshu Gupta (@Shubhranshuu) October 8, 2020

– Today’s TRP for #Republic

will be real high. Everyone would like to watch him scared 😰 today.

#रिपब्लिक_अर्नब_टीआरपी_चोर

Today’s TRP for #Republic

will be real high. Everyone would like to watch him scared 😰 today.#रिपब्लिक_अर्नब_टीआरपी_चोर — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 8, 2020

– BARC to @republic:-

Arnab Goswami also issued a public statement on this controversy. He said, “Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV.”

The statement continued, “The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud, and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV’s reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court.”

A report published in Business Today also states what Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has to say on the same. BARC’s statement reads, “As, in all our previous cases of suspected panel homes intrusions, BARC India continues to follow its established vigilance and disciplinary guidelines. BARC remains steadfastly true to its purpose to accurately and faithfully report ‘ What India Watches’. BARC India appreciates the efforts of the Mumbai Police and will provide the support asked of it.”

What are your thoughts on this Arnab Goswami controversy?

