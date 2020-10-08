Karan Johar Was The FIRST Person To Come Out & Support Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh Reveals Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta has been one of the very important directors in giving content cinema to Bollywood. With Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh, he delivered a film many started to think about after its release. Now, in the latest revelation, he said that filmmaker Karan Johar was the first one to approach him and support for the release of Aligarh.

Karan, who has usually been accused of supporting star-kids, as much as gaining the tag of torchbearer of Nepotism. Like Hansal’s, there might be many instances in which he has backed and supported quality cinema.

When Aligarh released, Karan Johar called it a must-watch. His old tweet about the film reads, “#Aligarh is exceptionally poignant, moving and heartbreaking in equal measure….a relevant and important film of our times.”

In his conversation with India Today, Hansal Mehta said, “Because I am a citizen of this country before I am a member of the film industry. I have love and respect for my colleagues. Even with Karan Johar, he was the first to come out and support Aligarh. Our paths had never crossed until then.”

He also added, “By being vocal all I am trying to say is that ‘We need to speak up for ourselves because nobody else will’. We have equal rights to privacy, to be heard and not to be perceived as somebody from another planet which is a creation of the same people who are now trying to bring it [the industry] down. I get frustrated seeing the silence.”

Aligarh was experience as it makes one ponder over their blessed lives and how ignorant we are towards the plight of the LGBTQ community. It is a gem-studded with a noteworthy performance by Manoj Bajpayee. It’s always good to see filmmakers supporting quality cinema and spreading the word about it. Karan’s bumper-production Sooryavanshi is ready for release but won’t be happening till the chaotic things start to subside.

What do you have to say about Karan Johar in this scenario? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

