Hansal Mehta Feels Stories Of LGBTQ Films Have 'Evolved With Time'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels we need more films to be made on the LGBTQ community.

“There has been an absolute change in our society as well as our cinema regarding LGBTQ people. But I really think that we need to make more films about them, and need to normalise the subject as much as possible,” Mehta told IANS.

Mehta made the widely applauded “Aligarh” in 2015, which is inspired by the real-life story of a professor who was suspended from his job because of his sexual orientation.

“From ‘Dostana‘ to ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘, a lot of films have been made about LGBTQ people. The stories have evolved with time, for sure. Speaking of myself, I always try to tell our stories of our times, of our world. It’s great if we depict society’s reality through films,” Hansal Mehta said.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels there is no place for filmmakers to tell true stories in India.

“There you go. This is no country for true stories. Dear @NetflixIndia please fight this violation. All of us trying to tell true stories need your fight. These stories must be told. Nobody here has the gumption for a necessary battle,” Hansal tweeted.

The filmmaker was reacting to a report about the Supreme Court declining to entertain a plea by Netflix challenging an order of a Bihar trial court restraining it from using the name of businessman Subrata Roy, in its upcoming web series “Bad Boy Billionaires”. The show is slated for release in India on Wednesday.

Hansal Mehta is currently directing Rajkummar Rao and Nushrrat Bharucha in his upcoming film, “Chhalaang“.

