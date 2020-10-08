It’s been over five months since a brilliant human being & an extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan left us for heavenly abode. Since then, his family has made sure to keep his fans updated about what’s happening in their life. His son Baabil regularly posts about various things. Now, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has taken to Facebook to leave his fans teary-eyed.

She took to her Facebook account and shared Nobel Prize winner Louise Gluck’s poem ‘A Fantasy’. She shared this heart-wrenching poem about a widow’s state of mind when she loses her husband. She couples this up with the photo of Irrfan Khan’s flowered grave.

The poem goes as:

“I’ll tell you something: every day people are dying. And that’s just the beginning. Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born, new orphans.”

“They sit with their hands folded, trying to decide about this new life. Then they’re in the cemetery, some of them for the first time. They’re frightened of crying, sometimes of not crying.”

“Someone leans over, tells them what to do next, which might mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in the open grave. And after that, everyone goes back to the house, which is suddenly full of visitors.”

“The widow sits on the couch, very stately, so people line up to approach her, sometimes take her hand, sometimes embrace her. She finds something to say to everybody, thanks them, thanks them for coming.”

“In her heart, she wants them to go away. She wants to be back in the cemetery, back in the sickroom, the hospital. She knows it isn’t possible. But it’s her only hope, the wish to move backwards. And just a little, not so far as the marriage, the first kiss.”

This will leave every Irrfan Khan fan as well those who can understand the pain Satupa is going through teary-eyed. We wish her all the strength of the world!

