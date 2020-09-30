Shekhar Suman Wants Bollywood Industry To Get Irrfan Khan’s Grave Done With White Marble

Irrfan Khan’s death on April 29 left a space in our heart that will only fill with time. The actor who passes away in Mumbai has been buried in a Muslim burial ground in the city. Now, actor Shekhar Suman posted a picture of the grave and shared his feeling about it. According to him, the late actor’s final resting place is unkempt.

He shared a photograph of Irrfan’s grave on his unverified Twitter account and suggested a marble covering for the grave on behalf of the film industry along with a loving epitaph. This picture was originally posted on Instagram by the late actor’s son Babil.

Along with the picture, Shekhar Suman tweeted: “This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave. Does it teach anything about life? After all the fame n adulation, International acclaim, you lie alone in an unkempt grave. Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?”

This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave.Does it teach anything about life?After all the fame n adulation,International acclaim,you lie alone in an unkempt grave.Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph? pic.twitter.com/nJWTspC53M — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 30, 2020

Recently, Babil shared the photograph of his father’s grave on his verified Instagram account and wrote: “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong. mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness.”

A few days ago, Babil had shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle. This post read, “I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed.” Along with this post he shares childhood picture of Irrfan Khan playing a game on the mobile phone.

For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi’s Entry On India’s Best Dancer Spikes The Show’s TRP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube