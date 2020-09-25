Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Gets Emotional: "I Hate Realising Everyday That You're Gone"

When actor Irrfan Khan passed away earlier this year, all his fans across were saddened by the news. He breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling cancer for over two years. His elder son, Babil Khan has often shared beautiful memories of his father on social media. And he’s done so once again. picked an old photo of himself and the late actor from his childhood

Babil shared an old photo of himself and the late actor from his childhood on social media on Thursday. Along with the picture he shared a very emotional post. Read on to see it.

In the picture, Irrfan Khan is seen holding something in his hand as both the father and son seem to be intrigued by looking at it. He wrote on the post, “I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’).”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about Irrfan Khan and his battle with cancer, the actor was under treatment when he returned to acting with this year’s release Angrezi Medium. The actor passed away at the age of 53, he is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil Khan and Ayan.

This film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, was a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. In Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan essays the role of a small-town father who is willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying abroad. This desire to keep his daughter happy leads to some hilarious mess that views chuckled to when they saw it.

Irrfan Khan’s final film, also turned out to be the last Bollywood film to release in theatres before they were shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

