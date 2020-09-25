Amol Parashar EXCLUSIVE On Hrithik Roshan's Reaction To Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Tripling 3 & More!

Amol Parashar made his Netflix debut with Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare last week. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Vikrant Massey. The actor plays the role of a food delivery boy Osman who is an integral part of the story telling.

Koimoi spoke to Amol about his new release, the story of his character, and Hrithik Roshan’s reaction to the movie. Recently, the War actor took to his Twitter page and praised the movie. He described it as a story that celebrates the inner human conflicts.

Amol Parashar spoke about his journey from TVF to Netflix. “It’s interesting. But as actors, we don’t see our journey on the basis of the platform. But yes, right now I feel very satisfied. But then things change. Like any other freelancer or anyone from the creative field, you have that question – What’s next? But there’s always been something to look forward to, something to work on since the last 2-3 years. Initially, I had to wait longer. But it changes and you have something more to look forward to. That’s how it’s been for the last few years. I think I’m in a good place. Actors work hard to reach at this stage in their career,” the actor said.

In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Amol Parashar’s character Osman gets bullied by a group of goons. They pass bad religious remarks on him. When asked about his thoughts on a situation that’s somewhat relevant to today’s time, Amol Parashar said, “Honestly, it’s very interesting because there are so many layers to the writing. In fact, there were a lot of scenes that are not in the movie; not just mine but of other characters also. But despite what’s there, there is so much shown in the film. The film is made keeping in mind so many different things.”

Amol also spoke about his character. “When we meet someone for 5 mins, we think that’s what the person’s life is. Beyond those 5 mins, there’s more to this character; their challenges and their struggles. I think that’s a very detailed writing. When I read the script, I didn’t really catch on to the religious difference in that scene. I just thought that that’s what bullies do when they see some college guy around. But eventually, I realised about this factor too. But it could be without religious difference also. It could just be a bullying scene to someone, and some might interpret it the way you did. I think this shows the detailing in writing,” said the actor.

What was his reaction to Hrithik Roshan’s review on Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare? The actor answers, “It was very sweet. He even put it on Instagram and tagged all of us. When I got this notification, I was happy. It’s one thing when you know somebody and have met them in real life. But he saw the movie, he searched for our names and tagged us all. He put in that extra effort to tag us all. That’s encouraging. It feels good to see someone taking out 2 seconds of their life to acknowledge you and your work. I sent the screenshot to my parents and they were very happy.”

One of the most ‘human’ stories delivered by the exceptionally talented @alankrita601, @konkonas & @bhumipednekar. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare celebrates inner human conflicts, with an empowering story. Superb work by the entire team 👏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 24, 2020

Amol Parashar is loved for his portrayal of Chitvan in TVF’s series, Tripling. It had become his second identity. Does he like being addressed as Chitvan? “It is actually a very rare thing to happen in an actor’s career that people are so impacted by a character, that they don’t forget it. Hopefully, one can do better work which will also be remembered just like this. Some people will remember me as Chitwan and some will address me as some another character,” he said.

Amol also added, “But this is a rare achievement. I remember, in 2013, I was shooting a film with Manoj Bajpayee in Hyderabad and somebody came up to him and said ‘Bhiku Mhatre, Mumbai ka king’. I thought at that time that he has done so many movies yet, people are so impacted by his work from the 90s. It feels good when you meet someone and people remember the character you played; whether it’s Chitvan or any other character I’ll play “

About Tripling 3, Amol Parashar joked, “I will have to call Akarsh (Khurana) and ask them kab aa raha hai.”

