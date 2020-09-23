From Hrithik Roshan To Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Gets Bundle Of Praises From Bollywood Stars For His Singing Debut

The worlds youngest action star, Tiger Shroff recently made his debut as a singer with his song ‘Unbelievable’. The moment you plug in the earphones, you’re sure to get your feet tapping to the song and Tiger’s voice is sure to play on a loop in your head.

Popular actors and singers from the industry were all praises for this ‘Unbelievable’ singing debut of Tiger and here’s what they’re saying:

Armaan Malik said, “My brother tigershroff slaying it yet again but this time with his smooth vocals. Go Tiger 🔥🙌”

Hrithik Roshan praised Tiger and said, “This is Amazing Tiger 👏🏼”

Abhishek Bachchan & Riteish Deshmukh also cheered for Tiger!

Disha Patani shared,”How can someone be so multi-talented😍 you’re Unbelievable. What a beautiful song 👏🏼👏🏼 love it and your voice 😍🌸”

Warda Khan Nadiadwala also appreciated Tiger Shroff,”From Blockbuster to Chartbusters my multi-talented Tigzzzzz you nailed it”

Varun Dhawan shared Tiger’s song and wrote, “Check out!!! This guy is always positive and making things happen. The songs super smooth tiger 🐯 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Sophie Chaudhary said,” Uff this boy is Unbelievable’ can you stop being so good at everything! Love it🤩❤️”

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff said,”You’re Unbelievable, the brightest star there is🌟 🐅”

Alaya F tweeted about Tiger, “This is amazing! 😮💃👏🏼”

Youtube star Bhuvan Bam said,”Hotness is Tiger Shroff”

Tara Sutaria said about Tiger, “So proud of all that you do! Girls and boys feast your eyes and ears on the Unbelievable”

Apart from these even Vishal Mishra, Suzanne D’mello, Amaal Malik and Maniesh Paul were all praises of Tiger.

Ever since Tiger’s debut Unbelievable’ was announced, the internet was flooded by fans on how they cannot wait for the song to finally come out. The timer was set and the date was circled for 22nd September.

Tiger also recently released a video where he shed light on how he takes a lot of inspiration from Michael Jackson and how Unbelievable was brought to his life. Tiger is living proof of how hard work and constantly stepping out of your comfort zone can make you achieve the milestones one has dreamt of.

Unbelievable is sung by Tiger Shroff and produced by Big Bang music. Apart from making his bang on debut as a singer, the actor is also preparing for his next actioner which will be the sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Watch the music video below:

