From Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge to Dil Juunglee, Saqib Saleem has played different characters in different types of movies. Currently, he is enjoying the love he’s receiving for his latest web series, Crackdown. The show is streaming on Voot and is full of thrill, suspense, drama and action. After Rangbaaz, this is another web series in which the audience is impressed with his performance.

Koimoi spoke to Saqib Saleem about Crackdown, its comparisons with shows like The Family Man and one of his big Hindi films, ‘83. The actor is quite elated with all the love coming his way for his web series and really wishes that his movie ‘83, also starring Ranveer Singh, Tahir Bhasin, Deepika Padukone and others releases in theatres. Read the full interview below:

What do you have to say about the response received for Crackdown?

I’m very overwhelmed. Of course, you want people to enjoy your work, but I didn’t think people will enjoy it so much. I want to thank everyone who watched the show and gave such good reviews.

You have done different kinds of roles so far in your career. Is it a conscious decision you make?

I don’t think it’s a conscious decision, but I also believe that I need to keep trying new things. I want to explore and see what I can do, what I am good at. I will keep figuring it out every time and will be doing different genres, action, comedy, thriller or a romantic film one day. I just want to do good movies, good scripts and good characters.

In the past 2 years, there have been several thrillers based on such missions to save the nation – Special Ops, The Family Man etc. Were you concerned about comparisons?

See, that’s a larger arc, but the qualities and content of these shows are different. Every maker tells a different story. The genre somewhere could be similar, but what the main story will always be different. So, I was never worried that our show will come off identical to some other as I always knew it’s very different.

What’s next for Saqib Saleem after Crackdown?

I just want to do good movies and shows. My next film is a comedy film where I play a stand-up comic. After that, I have ’83 which is quite different, and I play a real-life character in it. As an actor, I try and show my range and try to show people what I can do.

There were reports that ’83 will release in theatres during Christmas. Do you think it will release in the theatre?

Only government can answer this question. If you ask me what I want, I really want the theatres to open. ’83 is a big film, and I personally believe it should release in theatres. I’m hoping that if theatres open by the time Christmas arrives, the film releases. But, we are dealing with a bigger problem right now. First, we have to figure out a vaccine for this pandemic so that life comes back to normal. Otherwise, it won’t happen.

Tell us about your next project Comedy Couple?

I play a stand-up comic along with Shweta. We both do stand-up comedy together. It shows their relationship, the hardships they face and how that translates on the screen. It’s a fun and breezy film. I also feel that in a time like this, one needs to have a fun, breezy film so that they can just laugh and enjoy.

