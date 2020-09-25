Following the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB is now focused further to unravel the depths of the nexus. Reportedly, NCB has arrested many peddlers in the past few days. Also, several Bollywood actress names have also surfaced in the investigation. Actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh have received summon from NCB.

After the names of the actress were revealed, the Narcotics Control Bureau has led a massive crackdown against the use of the narcotic substance in Bollywood. It seems many more names are under the agency scanner as well. Reports revealed that more than 39 names are under their scanner and 20 of them are from the TV industry.

According to Times Now, there are nearly 60 to 70 names with the NCB. The agency is verifying the same to make sure whether they are linked in some way to the drug angle case that raised during the death investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput. Previous reports also revealed that Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar were summoned by the agency for questioning about the reported drug abuse in the industry.

#Breaking on INDIA UPFRONT with Rahul Shivshankar | NCB widens its ambit of drug probe.

Sources: 39 names are under NCB scanner More details by Siddhant. | #BTownDrugSummonsRow pic.twitter.com/FBxfd9li7i — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 24, 2020

The dramatic turn of events occurred after Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha was busted in the alleged drug racket in Bollywood. She admitted that she had procured CBD oil, which is banned in India, for Shraddha Kapoor. She also revealed that she had ordered the CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea, Madhu Mantena and herself.

Jaya Saha, who works for Kwan Management agency, had revealed in her statement to NCB that she last spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 5, 2020, regarding a film. Although the actor liked the script, he had disagreements with the signing amount. She also revealed that she had met the late actor in March 2020 when he was not keeping well. She also knew about his depression when the actor had revealed it to her back in December.

