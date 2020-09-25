Bollywood and TV industry has fallen in deep trouble after the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a drugs angle. Big names from the industry like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others have popped up in this. These names have sent shock waves across the country. Now NCB is making sure to question every single actor who’s name is associated with drugs in some way or the other. The recent names added in this list is that of TV couple, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande.

Yes! You heard that right. The couple who rose to fame after their stint in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye is in trouble. They were questioned by the NCB on Wednesday (September 23) and Thursday (September 24). But now they have fallen in legal trouble. Continue reading further for more updates on the same.

As per the latest report by Times Now, NCB has registered a case against Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande. It is believed that the TV couple has some link with a drug peddler named Anuj Keshwani. The NCB officials also raided their Juhu residence on Wednesday where they found a small quantity of drugs. Well, on the basis of that, they have been booked for the consumption of drugs under section 20 (b)NDPS Act.

Well, Sanam and Abigail have not been arrested so far, but they will be called for further questioning. They have also reportedly revealed a lot of things during their interrogation.

While leaving the NCB office after interrogation on Wednesday, Sanam Johar told media they are not allowed to comment. According to the latest development in the whole case, after Sanam-Abigail were questioned, an alleged drug peddler Karamjeet has revealed the names of almost 20 people from the television industry. Shocking, isn’t it?

Well, everything is just getting messy and chaotic with each passing day. With every new name popping from the TV or Bollywood industry in the drugs case, fans are left shocked. All we can do is wait and watch for the remaining 20 names from the television industry to come out.

