Sushant Singh Rajput case turned into a drug probe, and everything changed post that. Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to judicial custody. Apart from that, as many as 5 Bollywood actresses have been named in the NCB probe. Summons has also been sent to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. But it seems that was only the start.

As per recent reports doing the rounds, as many as 4 male Bollywood celebrities are now under the radar of NCB. Names of these big celebs have been popped up during the recent questioning. As per Times Now, the agency will soon reveal names as well as conduct raids at houses of these accused individuals.

Many people were previously questioning why only female celebs have been under the radar. Bollywood actress and politician Nagma also mentioned why was it just Deepika Padukone and other female divas who have been targeted. Not just that, she questioned why Kangana Ranaut who previously confessed to be addicted not summoned.

Albeit, now it seems that the male celebrities are going to be exposed too. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and 3 others will be questioned till 26th September. Probably, after that, the officials will begin probing the actors.

Apart from that, it is being said that as many as 20 TV names have also surfaced. Just yesterday, we saw Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar being questioned by the NCB. Their houses were also raided by the officials. Now, with twenty other names, it seems the matter isn’t concluding anytime soon.

During investigation, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Samuel Miranda named a drug peddler, Karamjeet. He was then arrested by the officials and was grilled for hours. During this session, Karamjeet ended up naming a huge number of TV personalities that he used to peddle drugs to.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His death has created a stir across the nation. While the family is still fighting for justice, it seems the case has taken a whole other turn.

