Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has hooked the country to the happenings around it. While many of his fans are still not ready to accept that he died by suicide, the Central Forensic Science Lab team has ruled out the possibility of murder. The team has suggested that the late actor did die by suicide and below is everything you need to know about the same.

CFSL was probing if the actor did take his life or if there was a foul play in the case. As per the reports now, the team has not found any evidence in the probe that can lead to the possibility of foul play. Due to the same, CFSL has suggested that the actor died by suicide.

As per a report on ABP Live, the CFSL team recreated the crime scene from some time before Sushant Singh Rajput took his life until he was found hanging in his bedroom. The report suggests that Sushant’s cause of death was partial suicide. For the unversed, partial suicide means that the person’s feet are not completely in the air. In this case his/her feet could be touching the bed, stool or a table.

The report also says that the cloth that was seen on the crime scene was used by Sushant Singh Rajput to hang himself. The actor used his right hand to do the same. The report filed by the CFSL has also spoken about the marks on his neck, that were a point of suspicion. The Forensic team will be submitting the details report of their findings to the CBI soon. An announcement about the same will be made.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. As we speak, three agencies including the CBI, NCB and ED, are probing all possible angles in his death case. The NCB investigation has made a loud buzz after they arrested Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik alongside many others.

What is you take on the CFSL findings? Let us know in the comments section below. Also for more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Karan Patel Indirectly Calls Kangana Ranaut Mentally Challenged: “Mai Hamesh Sochta Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube