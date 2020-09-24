Amid all the summon and the arrests, today is also the day Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea was to be heard by the Bombay High Court. While the lawyer yesterday confirmed that the hearing is pushed to today (September 24), new update suggests that it has been postponed yet again. Satish Maneshinde has also claimed that Chakraborty did not name any actor in her probe. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Rhea, who filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court after her custody was extended, had her hearing scheduled for September 23. But heavy rains and waterlogging led to the court being closed for a day. As per lawyer Maneshinde, her hearing is due today.

In a statement regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea hearing, Satish Maneshinde said, “The hearing in Rhea Chakraborty bail plea will be taken up today 24th Sept at sr no 50 by Justice Sarang Kotwal BHC … Adv Satish Maneshinde”.

But as per a Pinkvilla report, the court has postponed Rhea’s plea hearing yet again. There is no confirmation on the same. Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 9. Her custody was extended till October 6 later. Meanwhile, the bail plea that she submitted has also found its way in the public domain.

As per the bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that there were no female officers present during her NCB probe. The actor has made many revelations in the 47-page plea. She has even said that Sushant Singh Rajput used her brother Showik Chakraborty and household staff to facilitate his drug habits. Rhea has also went on to explain how she has been subjected to a witchhunt.

In other news, there were reports that both Rhea and Showik have revealed names of more than 10 Bollywood celebrities in their respective probes. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde has rubbished the speculations and announced that the Jalebi actor had not named any Bollywood celebrities in her investigation.

The NCB is probing every possible angle of the drug involved in Bollywood. Apart from Rhea Chakraborty’s probe, four Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the NCB.

