Karan Patel has lately been in the news over Bigg Boss 14. The actor was said to have signed Salman Khan’s show. Unfortunately, he denied the news. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has mocked Kangana Ranaut in his latest post. As expected, it is grabbing all the eyeballs.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant took to his Instagram. He mentioned how years after watching Tanu Weds Manu, now he understands why the husband keeps running away from his wife. For the unversed, Kangana played the wife in the franchise. According to Karan, it is the mental state that forces R Madhavan’s character to take that step in the film.

Karan Patel wrote, “Main humesha sochta tha ki Tanu Weds Manu 1 and 2, dono filmon Mei, jo hero hai woh apni biwi se door kyu bhaag jaana chahta hai? Iska matlab aaj samajh aaya, bhai aap usa biwi ke maansik santulan ka pradarshan aaj kal news mei dekh rahe h na..”

Soon after this, all the media portals started headlining the news that Karan Patel has mocked Kangana Ranaut. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sarcastically clarified that he means ‘no offence.’

He mocked Kangana’s Queen again as he wrote, “Hadd ho gayi bhai, Arre jo aadmi kuch saal pehle dekhi hui film ka matlab khud aaj samjha ho, uss aadmi ki kya majaal ki woh kisi aur ka mazaak udaye. Aaj toh agar koi generally bhi kisi film ki baat kare toh yeh media wale usse kisi ka mazaak udana samajhte hai. Mera yaQueen karo, I mean no offence to anyone.”

Well, clearly Karan Patel isn’t saying anything but a lot at the same time.

On the professional front, Karan is currently a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show ends on 3rd October. Recently, pictures from the last day of shoot ft. Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and others went viral on social media platforms.

Karan Patel replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in KZK earlier this year.

