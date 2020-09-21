Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan & Aamna Sharif Party Hard With The Cast Post Show's Wrap-Up

Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay will soon bid goodbye from our TV screens. But, the shooting on the sets has already wrapped up. Recently we showed you the gorgeous Farewell cake which fans got for Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Also, we revealed to you the way Anurag, Prerna and Komolika aka Aamna Sharif’s story will end in the show. We know with all this news, fans are very disheartened. But the stars of the show are still trying to cheer all their fans with their social media posts.

Even though the cast is not meeting each other on the sets of the show, they are making sure to catch up and spend a gala time together wherever possible. And the latest pictures are proof of this. We can see a few people from the team enjoying the free time they have after the wrap up of their show. Continue reading further to know who they are.

We have always seen Aamna Sharif and Parth Samthaan in a love-hate relationship in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But, recently, Aamna took to her Instagram and shared her on-screen husband’s photo along with her. It looks like the actress hosted a house party and Samthaan was present.

Uday Tikekar, who played the role of Moloy Basu, Aamna’s father-in-law in the show was also present. She shared a couple of pictures from the house party and wrote, “Characters we play are temporary, but relationships we make are permanent. Lovee them.” Check out the photos below:

Aamna Sharif and Parth Samthaan were twinning in white and looked perfect together. Apart from some of Aamna’s close friends, Karishma Tanna was also one of the attendees. She even replied to the pics saying, “I love love these pics. Posting soon.”

Aamna might be playing the scheming Komolika in the show, but off-screen she shares a great bond with her co-stars. And we love that, don’t we?

What do you have to say about these pictures?

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Mahabharat Actors To Shoot Today, Comedian Asks Fans To Drop Question For Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube