Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show is famous for its comedy and celebrity guests. Recently, we saw Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane making their appearance on the show. They even talked about their love story. Now, Kapil has mentioned on his social media that today, the show will witness Mahabharat actors. Yes, you have read it right. Read the full article to know more.

On Monday, Kapil Sharma took to twitter and told his fans that today he would be shooting with the Mahabharat’s actors. The comedian even asked his audience about the questions they would like to ask the actors.

Kapil wrote in Hindi, “Aaj Mahabharata ke Actors aa rahe hai, koi sawal puchna chahte hai to comment mein bhej de. Dhanyawad.” (Today, Mahabharata’s actors are coming on the set, if you want to ask any question, then drop it into the comments. Thank you.) Have a look at the tweet here.

आज महाभारत के ऐक्टर्ज़ आ रहे हैं, कोई सवाल पूछना चाहते हैं तो कॉमेंट में भेज दें। धन्यवाद🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2020

The tweet went viral within a few minutes of posting it. Fans started commenting on their questions that they would like to ask Mahabharat’s actors. One such question reads, “Jab series khatam hui toh kya reaction tha sabka?” (what was the reaction of everyone when the series ended?) Another asked, “Kon kon se actors aa rahe hai?” (Who all are coming?)

Well, Kapil Sharma hasn’t named any Mahabharat actor till now. We too are excited to know who all will be shooting today with Kapil. As and when any further information comes, we will fetch it to you at the earliest. Till then, tell us in the comments box who you want to see next on The Kapil Sharma Show and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh To Reunite For A GRAND Comedy But There’s A Sad News For Golmaal Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube