Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh began their collaboration with the cop drama Simmba. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading actress. It was a blockbuster that earned a massive 240.22 crores at the box office. Well, the history is all set to repeat (at least we are expecting so). The director-actor duo is collaborating again and below is the scoop you need.

As per recent reports doing the rounds, Rohit had been willing to come up with a script outside both his cop and Golmaal franchise. The pandemic hit, and fortunately, he got his space and time on work on scripts. Shetty came up with the idea of a comedy-drama and approached Ranveer for the same. The Simmba actor too has given his nod.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “Rohit has been looking to step outside the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe, and the lockdown gave him the time to work on an out and out comic script. When he narrated the basic idea to Ranveer, the actor was equally excited as he hasn’t done a comedy film Rohit Shetty e-style before and agreed to come on board.”

This unfortunately also comes with sad news for all the Golmaal fans. As per the report, Ajay Devgn owing to the pandemic pushing all his projects isn’t free for the next 6 months. Rohit Shetty had plans to begin Golmaal 5 immediately after Sooryavanshi. But there will be a delay.

“But Ajay Devgn’s dates are full for next one year owing to the six-month closure, which has pushed Golmaal 5 also by a year. He was supposed to start Golmaal 5 around October this year for a Diwali 2021 release, but the film will now start only in the last quarter of 2021,” adds the source.

As much as we’re excited about Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s collab, Golmaal 5 getting delayed hurts a little.

