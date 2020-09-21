Kangana Ranaut Calls BMC A Maharashtra Government’s Pet!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had a special message on Saturday for the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which she calls a pet of the state government.

Kangana took to her verified Instagram Stories to share the laws prescribed by Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 regarding demolition of building structures.

It reads, “Municipal laws– the demolition of structures– Demolition of building structure can be done only after giving 15 days notice to affected person– If Municipal Corporation violates procedure while demolishing the building but the structure is totally illegal, some compensation can be awarded and in all cases where such compensation is awarded, the same should invariably be recovered from officers who have acted in violation of the law. (Paras 10 to 16).”

The actress captioned her post as ‘A special message for Maharashtra government and its pet BMC’.

The incident of Kangana‘s office demolition by the BMC happened after she took a jibe at the ruling Shiv Sena government and compared Mumbai with POK earlier this month. A Bombay High Court stay order subsequently stopped the demolition work.

