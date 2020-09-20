Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind unapologetically. The actress had recently called out Jaya Bachchan for her statement in Rajya Sabha, where the veteran actress said that people are defaming the same industry which has made their careers.

The senior actress felt that outside forces are attempting to destroy the reputation of Bollywood. She said that whatever ‘facts’ have emerged from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is not representative of the whole entertainment industry. Later, the Manikarnika actress once again made a statement that actress has to sleep with actors and directors for two-minute roles.

Talking about the statement, Kangana Ranaut during an interview with Times Now, threw some light about casting couch in Bollywood and pressure on female actors. She also said that even though the actress is successful in the film industry she still has to sleep with an actor or director to be part of the film. Many actors, superstars, A-list actors expect actresses to behave like wives on the sets of the film, she alleges.

“Main yeh nahi kehti ke main sabko generalise kr ri hu. But, main jisko mili hu, A List, B List, Biggest superstars, the expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets. next film comes, next hero comes. This is the truth of the industry. Maybe Jaya Ji was a protected woman as she had a powerful man by her side. I am not denying her experiences. But, what happened to Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, we cannot deny those,” Kangana said during the interview with Times Now.

In the recent past, the Simran actress had spoken about several issues on the news channel. She even called the Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn actress.’ Her remarks sparked a heated debate on social media. Several fans and Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the Rangeela actress and condemned Kangana for her distasteful remarks.

