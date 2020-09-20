Actress Rhea Chakraborty is making all headlines ever since the untimely death of his boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Jalebi actress, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others got arrested recently in the drug angle of the case. Now Rhea has confessed that she had been consuming drugs as well. Read the article to know more.

Reportedly, Rhea cracked on the 55th question by the authorities. She was asked a question ‘How good an actress are you?’ and this led the actress to admit that she had been taking drugs.

According to a report published by Republic, “They then good humoredly asked her, ‘How good are you as an actress?’ She replied, ‘I’m a very good actress.’ The officers then got firm and told her, ‘Madam, it is not the time for you to be acting.’ As per sources, the officers then said, ‘Well, if you didn’t consume, you are a peddler which is a more serious offence.’

It was only after this question that Rhea Chakraborty admitted to drug consumption. She also stated that she had been giving tutored statements about denying drug consumption until now. The report also stated that she continued to provide more information ‘beyond what’ NCB already knew.

Well, this is undoubtedly a path-breaking confession by Rhea Chakraborty in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

As soon as we get more updates on Rhea’s statements, we will fetch it to you at the earliest. Till then stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Calls Payal Ghosh S*xual Harassment Allegations ‘A Bid To Silence Him’; Kangana Ranaut Demands For His Arrest!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube