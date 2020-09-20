Anurag Kashyap Says Parineeti Chopra REFUSED To Work With Sushant Singh Rajput In Hasee Toh Phasee As He Was A TV Actor!

Since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, a lot of celebs are making shocking revelations. Whether it is the films he was replaced in or false #MeToo allegations, a lot of celebs have talked about incidents that allegedly affected the actor. Now, Anurag Kashyap has revealed that Parineeti Chopra had refused to work with SSR in Hasee Toh Phasee in because he was a TV actor.

Kashyap’s revelations appear quite startling. Parineeti and Sushant have shared screen space in Shuddh Desi Romance later.

In an interaction with journalist Faye D’Souza, Anurag Kashyap spoke about the Sushant Singh Rajput-Parineeti matter. He said, “He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor.”

Anurag Kashyap added, “And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us.”

Kashyap stated that everyone understood why Sushant Singh Rajput must’ve chosen YRF over HTP. He must have thought of it as a better deal; hence, no one opposed him for working with Parineeti in Shuddh Desi Romance. Actor Sidharth Malhotra got cast as the male lead alongside Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee.

Meanwhile, post-Shuddh Desi Romance, Pari and Sushant Singh Rajput became friends. When the actor had passed away, she even shared offered her respect and expressed her grief on social media.

Also, Anurag Kashyap had planned Mukkabaaz for SSR. However, after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the late actor ghosted him, revealed Kashyap earlier. But he wasn’t upset with the actor and moved on and made the movie with Viineet Kumar.

