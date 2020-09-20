Ranveer Singh Was Rejected For Shaitan, REVEALS Anurag Kashyap

Post the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate on nepotism and lobbying is in the full force. Star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and others are facing the wrath for taking away the cake from the deserving ones. Even Ranveer Singh has been trolled for replacing Sushant in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films by using his influence. Amidst all such discussions, now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has some surprising revelations to make.

Kashyap spoke about Ranveer, who has been often accused of using his businessman father’s influence for bagging roles. Also, as he is the third maternal cousin of Sonam Kapoor, the Gully Boy actor is said to use his ‘filmy’ connections. But Kashyap on the other side has a different tale to narrate.

While speaking to a journalist, Anurag Kashyap made some interesting revelations. He quoted, “Many people call him (Ranveer Singh) an insider because of some remote connection, from two generations before, the man has struggled. Ranveer Singh was rejected in an audition in Shaitan. Ranveer Singh is an actor who when I wanted to cast him in Bombay Velvet, I had a tough time. My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they will not give me money if I made the film with him. So even that Ranveer Singh, that I know two personal stories of my own production that rejected him, he is a star today,” as per Filmfare.

Anurag Kashyap even said that the nepotism debate is of no use in today’s OTT days.

“See nepotism was a debate of 2000, the early decade. Right now, with OTT coming into the picture, that debate is pointless. There are much more opportunities on OTT, there are much more outsiders coming in. That was the time I fought that battle. When I and Kangana were friends and were like ‘We will do this film’. How many people believed in Queen? Nobody did. We went down and fought that battle. This industry was about supporting their people, like any other business,” he said.

What are your thoughts on Anurag Kashyap’s revelations and thoughts on nepotism? Do let us know through comments.

