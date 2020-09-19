Last week a war of words between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a dramatic turn when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished “illegal alterations” at the actor’s Mumbai office. The alleged demolition created a furore on social media as well.

Following the incident, Kangana had filed a plea at the Bombay high court asking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for the damages caused to her office in Mumbai. To which BMC has responded to the court to dismiss the plea citing that the demand of Rs 2 crore was an abuse of the process of law.

Moreover, the civic body also urged the top court to impose a cost on her for filing such a plea. “The writ petition and the reliefs sought for therein constitute an abuse of process. The petition should not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs, said the BMC in the return petition, reports PTI.

The BMC on September 9 had demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut’s office citing that the actress had made substantial structural alterations without due permission. Following the incident, Kangana Ranaut moved to the High Court on the same day.

A bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla had issued a stay order on the alleged demolition. Thereafter, the queen actress amended her plea and demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC for the demolition.

Joel Carlos, the advocate of BMC, in its reply alleged that Kangana Ranaut had falsely stated in her plea that the alterations were as per permission previously granted by the civic body.

BMC also stated that the alleged altercation was noticed after its officials noticed illegal repairs and alterations being carried out at the bungalow on September 5. The demolition was carried out after issuing demolition notice. According to reports, the next hearing of the case will be held on September 22.

After the demolition, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had arrived in Mumbai and took videos and photos of the damage done by the BMC. She had shared the images of the demolition on her twitter handle and even compared the demolition to rape.

Must Read: Ratched Review: If 2020 Were A Person, It Would Be Like Sarah Paulson!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube