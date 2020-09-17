Anurag Kashyap On Kangana Ranaut's 'I Am Warrior' Comment: "Take Four, Five People With You & Fight China"

The day couldn’t end without news of Kangana Ranaut and here it is. This time, it’s her Twitter banter with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Both indulged in a war of words on the microblogging platform which later became a source of entertainment Felt their fans.

It all started with Kangana’s tweet which read, “I am a warrior. I can allow my head to be severed, but won’t bow it. I will always raise my voice for the honour of my nation. I live with honour, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I will never compromise with my principles. I will never do it! Jai Hind.”

मैं एक क्षत्राणी हूं। सर कटा सकती हूं, लेकिन सर झुका सकती नहीं! राष्ट्र के सम्मान के लिए हमेशा आवाज़ बुलंद करती रहूंगी। मान, सम्मान, स्वाभिमान के साथ जी हूं और गर्व से राष्ट्रवादी बनकर जीती रहूंगी! सिद्धांत के साथ नहीं कभी समझौता की हूं नहीं कभी करूंगी! जय हिंद । — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

To which Anurag Kashyap replied, “Only you can save us, sister — the one true Manikarnika. Take four or five people with you and fight China. See how far inside our territory they’ve come. Show them that India has nothing to worry about until such time as you’re there to protect us. The LAC is just a day’s journey from your house. Go, our tigress. Jai Hind.”

बस एक तू ही है बहन – इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut quoted Anurag’s tweet and said, “Ok I go to the border, you should go to the next Olympics, the country wants gold medals haha. This is not a B-grade film where the artist becomes anything. You’re taking metaphors literally. How have you become so stupid? You were quite clever when we used to be friends.”

ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे🙂 https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

She also launched a fresh attack saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Thursday.

Must Read: Ranvir Shorey BLASTS Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Thali’ Comment: Inka Bas Chalta Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube