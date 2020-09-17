Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Luv’ Story To Kickstart From THIS Month In Spain?

Almost two years ago reports suggested that Luv Ranjan will be next working with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor as the male leads in his films. Reports also claimed that actress Deepika Padukone will also join the cast to play the female lead. However, the film never went on the floors, and there were no reports of possible development about it.

Last year, reports stated that Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn has walked out of the film. Grapevines also suggested that director Ranjan has then shelved the project and will make another film with Ranbir. However, speaking at a trailer launch last year, the director told reporters, “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement… That’s when I will talk about it.”

Last month there were reports claiming that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor had met the director for the untitled film. Now it seems the previous reports are true and Bollywood Hungama reports that Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir and Shraddha will go on the floors in November this year.

A source disclosed to the publication, “Come this November, Ranbir Kapoor will team up with Shraddha Kapoor to kick off Luv Ranjan’s much-awaited romantic film in Mumbai. It will be a brief schedule to start with, more of a test shoot to get hang of the guidelines, rules and regulations, and safety protocols to be followed for shooting in the midst of a pandemic. Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will fly off abroad for a marathon shoot.”

The source further said to the publication, “It’s all uncertain at this point of time and one can’t promise on exact timelines, but the tentative idea is to wrap up by April. It’s a romantic comedy and shooting shouldn’t take a lot of time unlike other films of Ranbir like Shamshera and Brahmastra. Ranbir will start one more film in April, the modalities of which are being worked upon at the moment.”

While the film is said to romantic-comedy, Shraddha will be playing the role of a waitress and Ranbir will essay the role of a lover boy winning over the lady with his charm.

