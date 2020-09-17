Mahira Khan Makes Shah Rukh Khan Dance With Uma Thurman On Pulp Fiction's EPIC Dance Sequence

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ co-star Mahira Khan has made our very own King Khan dance with the eternal beauty Uma Thurman. Now, those who have seen Pulp Fiction could never forget the epic ‘I want to dance’ sequence between John Travolta and Uma. How did Mahira do this? Read on to know.

Mahira has been a huge Shah fan way before she worked with him in Raees. Her pairing with Shah was praised by almost everyone post the film’s release. Now, she’s back doing a kind of mashup replacing John Travolta with SRK in the dance sequence of Pulp Fiction.

Mahira Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a black & white photo of the sequence. But if you see closely, it’s not John but Shah Rukh Khan who’s shaking legs with Uma Thurman. She captioned the photo as:

“A bit of a gangsta and a little bit of a lovaaa. P.S Not to take away from Travolta, but I mean.. SRK shaking a leg with Uma Thurman.”

On working with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan had said in the past to Pakistani publication Dawn: “He is magic really, honestly. He spoilt me for life. He used to tell me to do things this way, do it that way. At one point I asked him, am I not doing it right? He said ‘Look I am only telling you what I know, from my experience. You do it your way but all I want is when you see yourself on the screen you don’t come to me and say, why didn’t you tell me!’ Other than that, he’s so bloody smart. There’s nothing you can’t talk to him about.”

“We’ve had amazing conversations. It’s so much fun to talk to someone who’s intelligent. It’s not just about films; he can talk about anything! Of course, I’ve always been a fan. But if you watch his interviews, you can tell he’s witty, smart. It was a pleasure working with someone you can have a conversation with,” concluded Mahira Khan.

