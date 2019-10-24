Mahira Khan Sympathizes For People Wrongly Accused In #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement with its initiation created a huge stir in the industries across the globe and brought many predators out in the open. While many actresses from the west, as well as Bollywood, have opened up about the movement, now it is Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who has decided to speak up about how the movement can make or break someone and is neutral about it.

Mahira pointed out how #MeToo can sometimes be misused or mislead which might make a falsely accused person suffer and a predator roams out in the open.

The Pakistani actress expressed her angst on Twitter following the news of a professor who committed suicide after being falsely accused of sexual assault.

In her tweet, Mahira wrote. “It angers me that an innocent man would kill himself because of wrongly being accused and it boils my blood that another can roam around free after raping someone. Whether you misuse the #MeToo movement or delay accountability on it, the result is the same –death.”

Mahira is a successful actress in the Pakistani film industry and has a very good fan following. She made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2017 with Rahul Dholakia’s directorial Raees opposite megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

