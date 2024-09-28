The Legend Of Maula Jatt has been grabbing headlines in the last few days due to its much-awaited Indian release. Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and others, the film was supposed to be the first Pakistani film to arrive in Indian theatres after a gap of over a decade. However, it now seems that the day of lights is never going to come, and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Bilal Lashari, the Pakistani action-drama was originally released on October 13, 2022. It received mixed reviews from critics but didn’t stop it from creating history at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, it grossed well over 100 crores globally and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Back then, it missed the Indian release due to tense relations between Pakistan and India.

A few days back, it was officially announced that The Legend Of Maula Jatt is going to release in India on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Right after the announcement was made, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protested against the release of the film and issued a warning. In the past, too, MNS has warned about casting Pakistani actors in Indian films.

Previously, talking about The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s Indian release, MNS’ Ameya Khopkar said, “We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India. This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation. This should be taken as a threat… How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?” during his byte to ANI.

Similarly, mixed reactions have come about The Legend Of Maula Jatt‘s Indian release. Following such controversies, it is now learned that the release of the film has been stalled. As per the Hindustan Times report, the decision was taken due to a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan from 2019 onwards.

Let’s wait and see if any official updates come in about the release.

