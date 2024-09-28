Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom franchise is one of the biggest franchises in the Hindi film industry. John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra appeared in the first movie, which came out over two decades ago. Abhishek and Uday continued to appear in the films, where the antagonists kept changing, and each actor gathered love and affection from the audience. After Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to join the franchise in Dhoom 4. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, it was reportedly the first action film produced by the Yash Raj Films since Yash Chopra’s Vijay. The movies revolve around police officer Jai Dixit and his sidekick Akbar Fateh Khan. It is a successful film franchise and one of the largest in terms of box-office revenue. The second film was released in 2006 and featured Hrithik as an antagonist. The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. The latest installment was 2013’s Dhoom 3 with Mr Perfectionist, aka Aamir as the antagonist, and it also had Katrina Kaif and Tabrett Bethell in supporting roles. But John Abraham’s swag-filled performance in the first film paved the way for the others.

The first two movies were directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, and the third by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Now, according to Pinkvilla’s exclusive source, Ranbir Kapoor has been cast in a leading role in Dhoom 4. The source said, “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya.”

The source continued, ” The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film.” The insider also spoke about the idea of bringing in Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4.

The source explained, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.” However, the OG cast will not be returning in the 4th installment, claimed the source. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra won’t make a comeback.

The insider added, “Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core storyboard is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. Dhoom 4 will not just be the biggest Dhoom film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian Cinema.” Since Ranbir Kapoor is already occupied with Ramayana 1 & 2 and Love and War, Dhoom 4’s shooting is expected to start after that. “Interestingly, Dhoom 4 will the 25th film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and the actor is all excited to make his silver jubilee project special. He will follow up Dhoom 4 with Animal Park, thereby packing a solid punch this decade with an extraordinary lineup,” shared the insider.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also appear in its sequel, Animal Park.

