Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have finally been spotted together after months of speculations about trouble in their marriage. A video of the two stars getting on an airport bus is doing the rounds on social media,

Abhishek and Aishwarya have rarely made appearances together ever since their divorce rumors started to circulate. While the actor was mostly seen with his family at public events, the actress arrived at the same events separately with their daughter, Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Seen at an Airport Together

One of Aishwarya’s fan pages recently shared a video on Instagram that shows Abhishek and Aishwarya boarding a bus at the Dubai airport. They are accompanied by Aaradhya, who walks with her mother as Abhishek leads them. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen smiling at the airport security personnel as they enter the bus.

The footage seems to have put all the divorce rumors to rest for now, providing a sigh of relief to the couple’s fans. The last time Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted was at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in July. While the Guru actors arrived separately at the festivities, an inside picture from the event showcased them spending time together.

The Abhishek-Aishwarya separation speculations gained momentum in the last few months, as reports suggested that the actress is not getting along well with her husband’s family anymore. The two stars have also remained missing from each other’s social media posts, apart from the formal birthday wishes.

In July, Abhishek further fueled the rumors by liking an Instagram post about divorce. “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped,” read the caption of the post. Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011.

