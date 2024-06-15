Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan have been married for a long time, and despite occasional rumors of unrest, the two have always presented a united front. Aishwarya and Abhishek have always had great things to say about each other. But like in every marriage, there are teachable moments, and Abhishek Bachchan recalled one in an interview. He said during the COVID times, he once got frustrated in front of Aishwarya about work and sitting at home. Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya taught him a vital lesson that he holds very dear at that exact moment.

Despite being fiercely private about their personal lives, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always manage to set couple goals with the photos they share on social media.

In a throwback interview, Abhishek opened up about how Aishwarya taught him to focus on the more critical aspects of life rather than getting upset over trivial matters.

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Abhishek recalled an instance during the COVID-19 pandemic when he returned home from the hospital. Aishwarya reminded him that having a happy family is the most important thing. Bachchan returned home after his hospital stay, and he was worried about being unable to work and earn enough. Abhishek explained, “You can come back and be irritated about anything. Nowadays, if you’re in Mumbai, you’re irritated about the traffic. Sometimes, she says, ‘What are you getting so hyper about? Calm down; there are more important things. You’ve come home, and you have a healthy, happy family.’”

Abhishek recalled, “I remember once she said this to me, and it really hit me. This was during COVID-19; my father, my wife, my daughter, and I were all in the hospital at the same time. Slowly, we got discharged one by one, and I was the last one to come home. I was in hospital for almost a month, and when I came back home, she said, ‘You know we’re so lucky that we’re all still here. There are so many families that Covid has ravaged, and we’re fortunate. What’s more important? And I was like, ‘you know you’re right because I was thinking, ghar par baithe hai, kaam nahi ho raha hai, kamaai kahan se hogi.’ Aishwarya said ‘You have got a healthy family. What more can you want?”

Abhishek praised Aishwarya: “Whenever I’m asked, ‘Oh, how’s the family?’ I say, ‘They’re healthy.’ She just puts those priorities into place, and I think it’s amazing of her to do that.”

And according to the actor, that was a big reality check moment for him. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Abhishek will next star in Remo D’souza’s directorial.

