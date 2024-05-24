Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Family Picture Without Abhishek Bachchan Yet Again Spark Tiff Rumors, "Jab Se Pratiksha Shweta Ko Diya Gaya...," Reacts A Netizen!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been going through constant social media scrutiny for a long. And the reason for this scrutiny is always the same – Is something wrong? They walked separately at Aradhya’s school function – Is something wrong? Aish cropped the Bachchan family from her pic – Is something wrong? Navya Naveli Nanda did not mention Mami in her podcast – Is something wrong?

This list of ‘Is something wrong’ speculation is never-ending. And this time, the dreaded speculation and tiff rumors are back again with Aishwarya’s mother Brinda Rai’s birthday celebration. Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the party – Is something wrong?

After returning from the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mom Vrinda Rai’s birthday with Aradhya and posted a cute family picture of them along with Aishwarya’s late father’s photo. However, Abhishek Bachchan‘s absence from this family photo became the reason for speculations yet again.

Netizens reacted to the picture in a bizarre way, and some even discussed what might be the issue amongst the Bachchans. A user even pointed out how it is unfair to call out Abhishek Bachchan when Aish did not post anything about Jaya Bachchan‘s birthday a few weeks ago!

Reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s pictures from Vrinda Rai’s birthday celebration, a user wrote, “Family me kuch thik ni chal raha jab se Pratiksha bungalow Shweta Bachchan ko diya gaya hai. Aur ye ladai ab puri zindagi rahega …..ghar ghar ka yahi kahani hai.” Another comment read, “Has she left the Bachchan family?” Another comment read, “Where is Abhishekh Bachchan?” One more curious user asked, “Where is the son-in-law?!”

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan has not been very active on social media these days. His last few Instagram posts include a beautiful picture of him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aradhya Bachchan. However, his absence from Aishwarya’s side at the Cannes Film Festival and his inability to root for her on social media also sparked speculations of a tiff.

On the work front, the actor has recently joined the cast of Housefull 5 and will be returning to the comedy franchise.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for all entertainment updates from Bollywood, TV, and South.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s 3160 Crore Net Worth Drops As He Gifts Prateeksha To Shweta Bachchan; With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 590% Higher Asset Worth Than SIL – Here’s Where Others In The Family Stand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News