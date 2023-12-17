Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan's 1108 Crore Net Worth (Combined) Is Only 26.42% Of Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's 4193 Combined Worth

It has been weeks, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan refuse to stop grabbing headlines. There are strong rumors that suggest that the couple has separated, but despite all the reports, they were spotted cheering for their daughter Aradhya Bachchan’s annual school day. The couple has been going strong for years, and do you know that they own a combined net worth of around 1108 crore?

There have been rumors that Aish is not on good terms with her in-laws. However, time and again, the Bachchans have come across as the most respected, united, and powerful families of Bollywood.

In fact, while their combined net worth is something to boast of, the two Bachchan couples, Abhi-Aish and Amitabh-Jaya, own a fortune together. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are probably one of the richest couples in B-town. In fact, their combined worth would just make your jaws drop.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s 4193 crore Net Worth Combined

Together, the Abhimaan couple enjoys a net worth of 4193 crore, out of which Jaya Bachchan owns 1083 crore and Amitabh Bachchan owns 3110 crore worth of assets. Together, they own a number of properties and lands across the country, which amounts to 500+ crore worth of immovable assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan’s 1108 Net Worth

The Guru couple owns only 26% of what the senior Bachchans have accumulated over the years. Still, Abhi and Aish are going strong with a collective net worth of around 1108 crore together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Check out the most expensive things owned by the two Bachchan couples.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Luxury Apartments Worth 62 Crore

The Guru actress owns some of the most luxurious properties in the best places in Mumbai. These include three apartments worth 15 crore, 41 crore and 21 crore!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan’s 16 Crore Dubai Villa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns a dapper villa in Dubai with husband, Abhishek Bachchan, which is their private holiday spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 50 Lakh Worth Wedding Ring

The ring – which has been widely discussed these days ever since the actress was spotted not wearing it on various occasions is worth 50 lakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Abhishek Bachchan’s 2.6 Crore Worth Bentley

The Guru actor, who is the owner of one of the best Kabaddi teams in the country, has his most prized possession in his Bentley Continental GT. The price of this beauty starts from 3.9 – 4 crore, and it was a gift to Jr Bachchan by the late politician Amar Singh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Luxury Assets – A Pen Worth 9 Lakh & More

The OG Shahenshah of the Indian Cinema lives life king-size. Being the son of the most celebrated writers in the country, Mr Bachchan has one of the most expensive pens, which costs 9 lakh! He even owns a classic collection of watches worth 3.6 crore, including an Omega DeVille Prestige Co-Axial Chronometer priced at around 10 lakhs!

T 2370 – #ABletter .. my letter to my grand daughters .. so humbled to receive all your responses .. !! Thank you !! pic.twitter.com/bd3NdI7vrD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2016

Amitabh Bachchan’s Private Jet Worth 260 Crore

The Piku actor enjoys a private jet, which is said to be priced at around 260 crore. Well, he has definitely spent a fortune to own this Airbus, which reeks of the luxurious life he loves to live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan’s Car Collection Worth 13 Crore

The senior Bachchans own a garage that has luxury cars worth 13 crore. It includes a Rolls-Royce, three Mercedes, a Porsche, and a Range Rover. Amitabh also owns a Tata Nano car. The most prized beast is the Rolls Royce, which is worth 3.4 crore and was gifted to him by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan’s Luxury Properties

The Silsila couple is the owner of as many as 10+ luxurious properties, and the most prized of them all is definitely their bungalow Jalsa, which is worth 200 crore! Jaya Bachchan gifted Amitabh Bachchan a swanky pad in France worth 3 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Jaya Bachchan’s Gold Collection Worth 62 Crore!

Jaya Bachchan’s jewelry collection, as per her government affidavit, is worth 62 crore. She has even mentioned that this gold is jointly owned by her and her husband, and her share amounts to around 26 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Wow, Our moneymeter is about to break with that small amount of Paisa! While they definitely are living it King Size, we’ll have to continue our daily struggles of ‘Aamdani Atthanni & Kharcha Rupaiyaa.’ Such ‘Sed’ life!

