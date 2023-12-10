Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone when they got hitched in a jiffy on the balcony of their house! As soon as the much-talked-about couple became man and wife, their net worths combined together, and they were a powerful couple worth 485 crore! However, RK and Alia have continued to climb the ladder of success after their wedding, and their net worths have grown individually and combined ever since!

RK had a phenomenal year in 2023 with Animal making all kinds of right noises despite getting all the wrong criticisms. The film is making crores at the box office and has definitely added crores to the superstar’s account as well.

Similarly, Alia Bhatt had a rocking year as well with two releases this year – her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Both the films created quite a buzz, and Alia as Rani even earned crores as the film was a success at the Box Office.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Combined Net Worth – 885 Crore!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt collectively own assets worth 865 crore. This includes plush properties, cars, jewelry, and real estate investments! The couple has a stunning, luxurious villa in London. Alia has a production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which has a workplace with only interiors worth 2 crore as per GQ!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth – 365 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s assets include a luxurious apartment worth 35 crore, which is on the seventh floor of a building called Vastu. While he is an investor in Saavn, he also co-owns a Football team, Mumbai City FC. He owns another apartment in Mumbai worth 16 crore. The actor even owns a fleet of cars ranging from Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, and Toyota land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz worth 2.5 crore and an Audi R8 worth 2.3 crore according to Lifestyle Asia.

Alia Bhatt’s Net Worth – 520 Crore

Alia owns an apartment in Bandra worth 12 – 15 crore. Meanwhile, before marrying Ranbir, she even bought an apartment on the 5th floor of Vastu for 32 crore! She owns a company called Ed-Mama, apart from her production house. The actress has investments worth 40 crore and real estate ventures worth around 60 crore, according to a report by Fincash. Her entire net worth is estimated at around 520 crore!

RK-Alia’s 79.2% Jump

Their first estimated net worth as a couple was around 495 crore, and they have jumped a whopping 79.2% with a staggering asset worth almost 885 crore! That is how you define power couples, we guess! Interestingly, Alia owns almost 60% of this combined net worth as her worth is almost 1.5 times higher than RK’s!

Well, truly, she is the Rani of the Kapoor Khandaan, it seems.

