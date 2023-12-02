Alia Bhatt recently set some wifey goals as she literally wore Ranbir Kapoor. Before you decode it in any bizarre way, let us elaborate. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress went all out and about to promote hubby Ranbir Kapoor‘s gangster drama Animal. She wore a T-shirt that had a doodle of RK’s character Ranvijay from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Now, a video has been doing the rounds on the internet where Alia can be seen meeting the actress Rashmika Mandanna. However, as they exchange pleasantries, or let us rather say, ‘not’ exchange pleasantries, they end up sharing an awkward hug!

This might have been a mischief of the camera angle or an edited footage, but what seems in the video clearly shows there was something off. Be it Alia Bhatt‘s mood after watching the film, or she must have been lost in her own world, the bottom line is she didn’t greet Rashmika Mandanna in a pleasant way.

The video was shared on a Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossip, and people had a lot to say about this ‘Awkward hugging.’ A user also pointed out in the comments section, “That tedha muh?” Another user commented, “Alia meets people like she’s Kate Middleton, and others are there so shake hands with her. She had the same vibe with Kriti.” A troll wrote, “When you realize that your husband has more chemistry with every other heroine than you!!!”

People also cracked jokes at the expense of Rashmika Mandanna‘s infamous dialogue, which has turned into a meme. A comment read, “I reahally wish Alia didn’t do this.” Well, it is funny if you read it in Rashmika’s voice! Another comment read, “Just when I thought how nice of her to wear that t-shirt, she spoils it with this awful hug n expression.”

A brutal dig read, “Stumped by how Rashmika and Tripti have so much chemistry with her Pati Parameswar and being unable to do anything about that!” A hilarious comment read, “Too many kisses spoiled the broth!”

However, we have saved the best from the lot for the closing comment, which read, “Alia be like mere pati se GULU GULU karegi to DHOPTUNGI hi naa usko!”

You can read the entire discussion thread here.

For the unversed, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and others has been released on December 1 in the theaters and is getting a lot of love from the audience.

