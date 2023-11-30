The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is already roaring on our social media platforms and has created quite a hype nationwide. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. However, did you know Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the film, has somebody else in mind as the female lead and not Rashmika?

Yes, that’s right. However, Sandeep couldn’t proceed further with that actress for the role for some reason, and at that point, Mandanna got roped in. Do you know which actress we are talking about and what happened? Scroll below to find it out.

Initially, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had announced that Animal would feature Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady as he trusted in her acting capability despite her low market value. But during the trial shoots, he found her unsuitable for the role, as mentioned in many reports, upon which he declared that he had to drop her out of the role as nothing outweighed more than the importance of the film.

At that time, Rashmika Mandanna was roped in for the role of Geetanjali. However, when news of Parineeti Chopra’s replacement started to buzz around, it was reported that she left the project because her schedules with another project were clashing. A few times back, when asked about the same in one of the interviews with India Today, Pari had said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

Now, ever since the trailer was released, Rashmika has been receiving backlash over one of her dialogues. She is getting trolled and mocked for her dialogue delivery, and now, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has defended his actress and told India Today, “Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to speak in a particular way because it is a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

Well, do you think Parineeti Chopra could have done the role better in Animal than Rashmika Mandanna?

