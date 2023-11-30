Time and again, we have seen Bollywood stars sharing shocking yet rude instances they’ve encountered at different places in and outside the industry. Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently garnering accolades for her latest film, Sam Bahadur, where she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In one of the promotional interviews, the actress opened up about meeting an ‘elite drunk girl’ who was rude to her.

The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and headlined by Vicky Kaushal, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, i.e., Dec 1, marking a massive clash with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Even before its release, the film garnered rave reviews from critics and is being called Kaushal’s career-best performance.

Ahead of the film’s release, Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and director Meghna Gulzar have been on the promotional spree of their film Sam Bahadur. During one such interview, the ‘Dangal’ girl opened up about the time when she encountered an elite, privileged, and entitled girl who was very rude to her. Recalling the humiliating experience, the actress revealed to Times Of India that she was at a friend’s friend’s party when she faced it.

She said, “I realized people have no boundaries. These people are very rude. And these people are not normal. These people are elite, privileged, and entitled and are very rude. They think they can say anything and get away with it. After that, she told me that she works for human rights, and I thought you should feel ashamed.” She concluded by saying that she felt so bad that she couldn’t hold herself back and broke down when she returned home.

After stepping into Bollywood with Chachi 420 in 1997 as a child artist, Fatima Sana Shaikh rose to fame by acting as Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-led Dangal, which broke every record at the box office. She was later seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ajeeb Daastaans and Thar. Now, she will be seen in Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Fatima Sana Shaikh’s story of encountering a rude girl at a party? Do let us know.

