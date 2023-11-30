In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol decided to troll the filmmaker and reveal facts about him. While revelations continued, Rani particularly shared how Karan used to starve her on sets to be in shape. In fact, he was so adamant about making Rani lose weight that he once snatched her breakfast plate.

Not only Karan but Rani Mukerji’s mother also agreed to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s peculiar ways to make Rani lose inches. He even told the hotel they were staying in not to give any room service to the Black actress.

Kajol was shocked at these revelations and asked Rani, why didn’t you tell me then? In many of her interviews, DDLJ‘s Simran has mentioned how the iconic Yash Chopra never used to ask his heroines to lose weight. In fact, during the 90s, actresses never bothered much about looking plump.

However, in his defense, Karan Johar revealed that he was panicking – how would Rani squeeze into those short skirts for Tina if she kept eating anything she liked? Well, Rani has not been the only actress who has been asked to lose weight.

Check out these five actresses who were asked to lose weight for films:

Sara Ali Khan

During her first appearance on Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she realized that if she wanted to be a Bollywood actress, she needed to lose weight since no one would watch a movie with a 96-kilo lead actress! However, while her father blamed her pizza for the weight gain, she shut him up and talked about her PCOS. During another interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Kedarnath actress said that it was her mother who asked her to lose weight if she wanted to grab her dreams. The actress was quoted as, “Jab main bahut healthy thi, unhone mujhe kaha ke behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know…” And the actress followed the advice!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

During one of her media interactions, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she took her size zero trend as a challenge since Aditya Chopra called her heavy to pull off a bikini scene in Tashan. She revealed, “He said, ‘You are quite a heavy girl.’ I was ready to challenge my genes, stand there in a bikini, and show him that I can have amazing abs!”

Sonakshi Sinha

In one of her interviews, the Dabangg actress revealed how Salman Khan asked her to lose weight so that he could cast her in Dabangg. Interestingly, it was rumored that Sona lost 30 kilos for Dabangg and replaced Govinda’s daughter Narmada in the film.

Alia Bhatt

Not only Rani Mukerji but even Alia Bhatt was put on a strict diet for Student Of The Year, and the actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan revealed the same during their appearance on Koffee with Karan. Even Alia Bhatt, in many of her interviews, revealed how Karan told her before casting that she needed to lose a lot.

However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan apologized for this and revealed that he has created a monster ever since. He said, “I asked Alia to lose weight, and now when I see her hysterical about how she looks, I feel responsible. She’s in the gym every day, and even if she puts on an extra kilo, she goes crazy. I think I am to blame for it. Now that I am a parent, I would never do this to Roohi.”

Check out Alia’s transformation from Shanaya to Rani in a fan video shared on the Instagram handle aliamanic_

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, in one of her interviews, revealed that a director had asked her to lose weight. However, she never named the director. In another interview, she revealed when Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a screentest with her for Saawariya, she could not see herself on-screen and decided to lose weight. The actress is now a health freak. Check out one of her diet plans here.

Well, definitely, the actors these days put a lot of effort into looking in shape. Gone are the days when Madhuri Dixit’s chubby appearances and Juhi Chawla’s round cheeks were something we crushed on!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

