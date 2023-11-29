Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has been in the news owing to its stellar cast and the story that they are set to bring to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, will mark their grand debut alongside Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda for the new rendition. Helmed by Zoya, it will stream on the OTT giant starting December 7.

While the film has created a massive buzz around it, making its fans wait with bated breath, the makers were recently criticized as they dropped a new poster. Taking to social media, a new poster featuring Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi has received strong reactions from fans for promoting Nepo kids and choosing them amongst the seven actors in the film.

In the poster, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are seen looking into each others’ eyes, wearing blue and white floral dresses, respectively, while Agastya Nanda is seen gazing into the camera. The trio is seen sharing a milkshake. The caption read, “Archie might not have do dil, but Pop’s has two straws to keep his loved ones close. Meet The Archies on 7 December, only on Netflix!”

Soon after the poster surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the makers for their selective approach and promoting nepo kids. Commenting on the poster, a user wrote, “Seven people in the poster, out of which only three were nepo babies? Did the other four get their own poster?” Another said, “Is this like the sasta copy of Riverdale?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Archies On Netflix (@thearchiesonnetflix)

A third user said, “Kuch karlo… the filmy parents of them won’t let it go till they don’t make them the next top Bollywood stars by using paid PR teams as they made Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya pandey and Sara ali khan…being talented actors kehlana toh chodd hi do.”

Fourth user commented, “Great, what about the other 4? Didn’t zoya say, “media is the one who isn’t giving attention to others”. Genuinely eagerly curious to see if they post the other 4 without these 3 in it.”

A fifth one commented, “Netflix promoting new non nepo talent,” “Nepo trio.. a long way to go .. but yes if scripts keep flowing in through their powerful influence and ppl like Karan Johar keep supporting.. ppl might accept one day,” read another comment.

“Where are the other 3 kids ? Very sure that most of screen space is given to these 3 . @netflix_in promoting such shows and ignoring gems like kohra,” read another user.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on The Archies’ makers being trolled? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Joked “Mere Biwi Aur Bacche Aasteen Ke Saanp Hain” As Suhana Khan Told Him “You Should Have Behaved” & Aryan Khan – Gauri Khan Dismissed Him Post His Wankhede Brawl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News