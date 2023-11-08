Most celebrities love interacting with their fans and always oblige for a selfie or autograph. Be it at the airport or an acting studio; fans make sure to approach their favorite stars for a short interaction. However, sometimes, Bollywood fans forget to draw the line between approaching someone and completely taking over their space.

Recently Saif Ali Khan almost tumbled and fell when a fan approached him near a building. In the video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Saif is seen walking in the parking lot of a building when he got approached by a fan. However, Saif stumbled and almost fell.

In another incident, Marathi actress and YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar was also approached by a fan. However, things did not go down well after the fan touched and pulled Urmila’s son Athang’s cheeks. The actress penned a long note on Instagram and wrote, “I Sukirt (her husband) and Athang (son) were buying sky lanterns on the street when suddenly a lady came from behind and grabbed Athang and pulled his cheeks hard. He got very scared and started crying. At this age, this reaction is very natural.”

Let’s look at five other instances when fans totally crossed a line with Bollywood celebs.

1. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is always polite and indulges with her fans for selfies. However, this one time, a lady tried touching Kareena, and she was taken aback. The lady was so adamant that she did not back off even after Kareena declined her request. The supposed fan was heard saying, “Behen ek baar hath lagao.”

2. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur has a massive fan following, and fans love his acting skills. However, The Night Manager actor found himself in a tough spot when a female fan approached him, threw herself at him, and even kissed him. Aditya kept his cool and walked off.

3. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s fan craze is no new news. Fans wait for years to meet the superstar. However, at an event, a male fan could not keep calm and broke open the barricades to meet Akshay. He was taken down by the bodyguards, but Akki ensured that the guy was okay.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK was taken aback and visibly irritated when the Pathaan star was approached by a fan who pushed the actor to get a selfie. An irritated Shah Rukh Khan was seen nudging him out of the way at the airport.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the sweetest and always treats her fans with respect. However, sometimes excited fans can cross the line with their favorite Bollywood celebs. Once, a woman touched her hair and neck after shaking the Kedarnath actress’s hand. Although the touch must have been unintentional, Sara was taken aback.

