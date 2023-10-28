Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress par excellence. But she is also a starlet who has been at the wrong end of statements and comments. Right from taking sarcastic digs to bluntly making offensive remarks, she has been there and done that. While those who were at the receiving end sometimes reacted and sometimes let it be.

But clearly, Bebo must have been one of the few stars who had her way with all the offensive statements since none ever chose to pick up a fight on the matter straight.

The diva in her head actually lived and swore by the “Main Meri Favorite Hoon” mantra. In fact, she once didn’t even bother to make sure that she comments about her sister’s career in the right way. The unapologetic Bebo took the chance to diss Karisma Kapoor’s career choices as well.

In an interview with Umesh Jivnani, Kareena Kapoor Khan once called out her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor for her not-up-to-the-mark career choices. Taking a brutal and tasteless dig, she said, “My sister might have made her career with him, but I don’t want to. I’ll dare to be different. At least for the next four years, I don’t see myself working with a David Dhawan. I’m not keen on that kind of cinema. I don’t mean to say that I’m not going to do the regular stuff. I realize that I will have to sing and dance, but that genre of filmmaking is not high on my priority. I only want to work with good makers.”

Kareena Kapoor talked about other contemporaries as well and even suggested that she is very different from the actresses her age. She also asserted that she was poles apart from Karisma Kapoor as an actress. The Omkara actress confessed that she looks up to Nargis and Meena Kumari and wants to bring back those times since there is no other heroine who seems to do that. “I look up to actresses like Nargisji and Meena Kumari and hope to bring back those times. And I feel there is no other heroine like that today,” revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Clearly, if Instagram filters could be applied in real life, then everyone would have unanimously suggested the Laal Singh Chadha actress use one. However, this was the new-generation cinema, which was seeing a fast change, and actors were unapologetically honest.

