We have often come across stories about Bollywood actors and actresses being at loggerheads and rivalry between them. While some of them have often spoken about it publicly, others have maintained to maintain a dignified silence. A few of the Bollywood actresses to share a sour relationship are Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, who were top divas of their times. Many know that the duo has been at the loggerheads so much that Tandon once got replaced by Kapoor in a Govinda film, claims the former.

Reportedly, the Andaz Apna Apna actresses were once indulged in a deep scuffle and an ugly fight over Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, so much so that Tandon once refused to pose with Kapoor and even said posing with her wouldn’t make her a ‘superstar’.

Now, in the latest interview, Raveena Tandon has made a shocking revelation of being removed from films like ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ and Vijaypath and was replaced by actresses Karisma Kapoor and Tabu, respectively, while speaking about groupism and facing politics in Bollywood. She told Lehren Retro, “I have always believed in healthy competition because that brings out the best in you. But I am not a cutthroat person, nobody can say Raveena got me removed from a project, or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer.”

Raveena Tandon further added, “I have never done that kind of politics and groupism but others have blatantly done politics against me. I was supposed to do Saajan Chale Sasural with David Dhawan and Govinda, and they told me this later. I had even signed Vijaypath, I lost the film.”

For the unversed, Saajan Chale Sasural stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, it was a box office hit in 1996.

On the other hand, 1994’s Vijaypath stars Ajay Devgn along with Tabu in the key roles.

What are your thoughts on Raveena Tandon’s take on groupism and politics in Bollywood? Do let us know.

