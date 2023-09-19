Pan-India stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been romantically linked with each other for quite some time now. The rumoured couple is known to share the best onscreen chemistry, delivering superhit romantic films like ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’ together. If rumours are to be believed, Rashmika and Vijay are living together at the latter’s Hyderabad house; however, the duo has maintained the ‘we are just good friends’ status in the industry.

While Vijay may be rushing home to his ladylove now, Rashmika once revealed that she ended up crying for kissing Vijay Deverakonda. The ‘Pushpa’ actress opened up about facing incessant trolling at the hands of fans for kissing Vijay in Geetha Govindam, adding that the criticism was staunch to the point that she would wake up crying.

In an interview with Zoom, Rashmika Mandanna said, “There were so many painful moments happening and painful things I was reading, I was seeing. I have been through that. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying.”

The ‘Goodbye’ actor further added that it was the most difficult part of her career as it was also not something that she could share with her family. “It would have made them sad,” she said.

While both Rashmika and Vijay have not admitted to dating each other, they have commented on the rumours. During a maiden appearance on Koffee With Karan, Vijay asserted that Rashmika is a dear friend to him, while his ‘Liger’ co-star Ananya Panday dropped not-so-subtle hints confirming all the rumours are true. Meanwhile, Rashmika once said that she finds gossip of her link-up with Vijay Deverakonda “cute”.

The alleged current status of Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship suggests that the couple has moved in together at the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor’s Hyderabad home. The rumours surfaced after Srivalli fame shared a few pictures of herself decked in a saree for her manager’s wedding against the backdrop of Vijay’s lush-green apartment. A few reports circulating earlier suggested that the couple is also planning to take the big plunge and may ring the wedding bells anytime soon.

