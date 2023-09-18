Anushka Shetty is a prominent and highly acclaimed actress known for her remarkable contributions to the South Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She has carved a niche for herself with her exceptional acting skills, versatility, and magnetic on-screen presence.

She has showcased versatility from powerful and strong-willed characters to more nuanced and emotionally complex ones. Her impressive filmography includes hits such as Arundhati, Vedam, Rudhramadevi, and Bhaagamathie. Nevertheless, her role in Baahubali catapulted her to international stardom.

While Anushka Shetty is an established actress and has found success in the South film industry now, she once also had to go through the casting couch during the initial phase of her career. At a promotional event for her film “Nishabdham,” the talented actress candidly addressed the issue of the casting couch prevalent in the Telugu film industry.

Anushka disclosed her strategies for safeguarding herself from the casting couch. Tollywood.net quoted the actress as saying, “I admit that it exists in the Telugu film industry but I never had to face it because I was straightforward.”

The Baahubali actress even said that her outspoken attitude never anyone chance to exploit her. “I have always been straightforward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways and less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry,” said Anushka Shetty.

Anushka Shetty is admired for her commitment to fitness and her advocacy for a healthy lifestyle. Her presence in the Indian film industry continues to be a source of inspiration for aspiring actors and a testament to her enduring popularity.

